European Union Votes to Reimpose Travel Restrictions on Americans amid Delta Variant Surge

A worker adjusts European Union and U.S. flags at EU Commission headquarters in Brussels in 2013. (Francois Lenoir/Reuters)

European Union nations voted Monday to reimpose limits on non-essential travel from the United States amid the dramatic increase in domestic COVID cases.

While a majority of EU ambassadors decided to reimpose the restrictions, it is up to the discretion of each member state whether to adopt the recommendation. To waive the travel cutbacks, countries can require visitors to present verification of vaccination as a condition of entry.

The EU’s action represents a setback to the hospitality and tourism industries, which will likely suffer from reduced demand after the new directive, if most European nations follow suit.

