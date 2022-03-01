European Parliament Votes to Advance Ukraine’s Application for EU Membership

Members of the European Parliament applaud after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech at a special session to debate its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 1, 2022. (Yves Herman/Reuters)

The European Parliament voted Tuesday to advance Ukraine’s application for membership in the European Union, after Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky made an emergency appeal to the body amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.

An overwhelming majority of European Parliament representatives voted for accepting Ukraine, with 637 in favor, 13 against, and 26 choosing to abstain.

However, Ukraine’s application is not being fast-tracked. Countries are generally required to go through a number of steps in order to obtain membership, and the process can last years.

“There is still a long path ahead,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told E.U. lawmakers in Brussels on Tuesday. However, no one “can doubt that a people that stand up so bravely for our European values belong in our European family.”

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock also indicated that the process could take a long time.

“Accession is not something that can be completed in a few months, but involves an intensive and far-reaching process of transformation,” Baerbock said on Monday, in comments reported by Bloomberg.

Zelensky called on the European Parliament to “prove that you are with us” in an address on Tuesday.

“We have proven our strength. We have proven that we are just like you,” Zelenskyy said. “Prove that you are with us. Prove that you do not let us go. Prove that you are truly European.”

Zelensky signed an application to join the E.U. on Monday. The Ukrainian president has repeatedly appealed to E.U. nations and members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for help in repelling Russia’s invasion.

