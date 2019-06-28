Every Dem on Debate Stage Endorses Publicly Funded Health Care for Illegal Immigrants

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Sen. Kamala Harris during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate in Miami, Fla., June 27, 2019. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Every candidate on stage during the second Democratic primary debate on Thursday night endorsed government funded healthcare for illegal immigrants.

“A lot of you have been talking about government health care plans you proposed in one form or another. This is a show of hands question and hold them up so people can see. Raise your hand if your government plan would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants,” moderator Savannah Guthrie asked the ten candidates, all of whom raised their hands.

"Raise your hand if your government plan would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants" #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/d3S5uZ43uw — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2019

Vice President Joe Biden was then asked how he has evolved on the issue since he served with President Obama, who intentionally chose to exclude illegal immigrants from the Affordable Care Act.

“You cannot let people who are sick, no matter where they come from, no matter what their status, go uncovered,” Biden said, when asked to explain the change in philosophy. “You can’t do that. It’s just going to be taken care of, period. You have to. It’s the humane thing to do.”

Southbend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg cast his support for the proposal in fiscal terms, suggesting that it would ultimately prove cheaper to insure the millions of people in the country illegally rather than allow them to continue to rely on emergency services.

“This is not about a handout,” he said of providing illegal immigrants with publicly funded health care. “This is an insurance program. And we do ourselves no favors by having 11 million undocumented people in our country be unable to access health care. But, of course, the real problem is we shouldn’t have 11 million undocumented people with no pathway to citizenship.”

President Trump responded to the Democrats’ unanimous support for insuring illegal immigrants by preemptively declaring victory in the general election.

All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019