Ex-Intel Officials Stand By Hunter Biden Defense Letter, even as Federal Probe Confirmed

Many of the former intelligence officials who signed an open letter speculating that the Kremlin was behind reports of Hunter Biden trading on his father’s name are standing by their conclusion despite the news that federal prosecutors have been investigating Hunter and his associates since 2018.

National Review reached out to all 51 of the former officials who publicly signed the October letter, and discovered at least one who was not aware that he had been listed as a signatory. While the majority did not respond or declined to comment, those that did defended the letter and emphasized that the existence …