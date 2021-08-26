Multiple U.S. Casualties in Kabul Airport Attack, Pentagon Confirms

A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. (Stringer/Reuters)

An explosion erupted outside the Abbey gate at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul Thursday morning, resulting in multiple American casualties, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

At least three U.S. servicemen were injured in the blast, Lucas Tomlinson of Fox News reported.

The assault was reportedly perpetrated by a suicide bomber armed with an improvised explosive device. The suicide bomber was affiliated with ISIS, a U.S. official told Politico.

A firefight followed the detonation, according to Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin.

Shortly after the first blast, a second explosion occurred outside the Barron Hotel, where Afghans and Americans have gathered while awaiting evacuation. It’s unclear whether Americans were injured in that blast.

The hospital in Kabul told CNN they’ve admitted roughly 60 wounded following the explosions and said that six blast victims died en route to the hospital. It remains unclear how many of those casualties are American.

Due to the presence of ISIS fighters around the airport, the White House has instructed Congressional staff to stop telling Americans and others to travel to the airport for evacuation, Fox News’ Chad Pergram reported.

The explosions come hours after the British military warned that the airport may be the target of an “imminent attack” designed to disrupt the airlift.

An anonymous senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News Wednesday the high risk assessment of Britain’s armed forces minister James Heappey, adding that the odds of an ISIS-K or similar group attacking using a vehicle bomb or suicide bomber has been “more likely than unlikely” for over the last 24 hours.

The U.S. embassy in Kabul issued an alert Wednesday evening local time warning Americans to avoid the airport “[b]ecause of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport.”

