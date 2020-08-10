Explosion Levels Several Houses in Baltimore

(Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734/Twitter)

Several houses in northwest Baltimore collapsed or were damaged in an explosion on Monday morning, the city’s firefighters’ union announced on Twitter.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Local 734 firefighters’ union said three people were rescued from the rubble in critical condition. Special operations rescue teams and other firefighters from Baltimore County have responded to the event, as have representatives of Baltimore Gas and Electric. The blast appears to have been a major gas explosion.

Firefighters said one person was still trapped in the rubble, and that rescuers are communicating with the victim.

Rescue operations ongoing.@BaltCoFire @iafflocal1311 units assisting. This is a major incident. @BCFDL734 President Langford is on scene supporting our members. Fire Communications personnel are doing an outstanding job supporting this incident. pic.twitter.com/rHm9ABGzCT — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

“We are on the scene and working closely with the fire department to make the situation safe,” BGE spokesman Richard Yost told the Baltimore Sun. “Crews are working to turn off gas to the buildings in the immediate area. Once the gas is off we can begin to safely assess the situation including inspections of BGE equipment.

Moses Glover, 77, a resident of a nearby home, said that there were two blasts, the second of which knocked him over.

“It knocked me across the bed,” Glover said. “I came downstairs and saw all of the front of the houses across the street, they were on the ground. I had a picture window downstairs, the glass is in the chair now.”

