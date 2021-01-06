Explosive Device Found at RNC, Suspicious Package Discovered at DNC

Capitol Police evacuate journalists and House press staff members from the Capitol to a connected office building in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

A pipe bomb was found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday and successfully destroyed by a bomb squad, while the nearby Democratic National Committee headquarters was evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered there.

The package at the DNC has not yet been identified, according to the New York Times.

Advertisement

Both headquarters are located a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol, where a chaotic scene unfolded Wednesday afternoon as protestors stormed the building, clashing with law enforcement and forcing the evacuation of the House and the Senate as Congress met to tally the Electoral College votes to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump held a “Save America” rally outside the White House and falsely told supporters that the election had been rigged and that he had won in a landslide. He also encouraged his supporters to march down to the Capitol.

The National Guard for Washington and Virginia was activated to respond to the unrest, according to the New York Times, and the mayor placed the city under a curfew beginning at 6 p.m.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.