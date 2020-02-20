News

Economy & Business

‘Extraordinarily Disturbing’: Mulvaney Calls Out Republicans for Hypocrisy on Deficits

By
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney answers questions during a news briefing at the White House, October 17, 2019. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Wednesday that he sees congressional Republicans as hypocritical on deficits, abandoning their commitment to curtail runaway spending when their party holds the White House.

“My party is very interested in deficits when there is a Democrat in the White House. The worst thing in the whole world is deficits when Barack Obama was the president. Then Donald Trump became president, and we’re a lot less interested as a party,” Mulvaney remarked to an audience of a few hundred at the Oxford Union, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Mulvaney added that he finds the country’s nearly $1 trillion deficit “extraordinarily disturbing” but said the GOP is “evolving” under President Trump. The issue does not inspire strong feelings with either lawmakers or voters, the former head of the Office of Management and Budget observed.

The Congressional Budget Office warned last year that Trump’s tariffs on China will hurt U.S. GDP, saying the comprehensive budget deal the president signed in August will drive up the federal deficit to higher levels than expected.

That bipartisan budget bill will lift the debt ceiling until 2021, set a $1.37 trillion limit on agencies’ annual budgets for fiscal year 2020, and raise that limit further for fiscal year 2021. It will also essentially end the automatic spending cuts put in place by the 2011 Budget Control Act.

“The nation’s fiscal outlook is challenging,” CBO director Phillip Swagel said in August. “Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course.”

In December, Mulvaney said the budget years of 2017 and 2018 particularly bothered him because Republicans held the White House as well as both the House and Senate and the deficit nevertheless continued to widen.

“Even when the Republicans are in charge of the House, some Republicans like spending money as much as Democrats. It’s hard to stop spending money,” Mulvaney said last year.

Elections

Trouble in the Workers’ Paradise

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is precisely the sort of campaign surrogate you want, especially if you are Bernie Sanders: She is young, energetic, charismatic, popular (with the people she needs to be popular with, anyway), and, happily, currently ineligible to run for the presidency ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Roger Stone Double Standard

By
Whether Roger Stone, the loopy, self-aggrandizing political operative, deserves nine years in Supermax for obstructing an investigation into Russia–Donald Trump “collusion” is debatable. Whether the powerful men who helped create the investigation that ensnared Stone have been allowed to lie with impunity ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Bill Barr Derangement Syndrome

By
Can the republic survive Attorney General William Barr? That’s the question that has seized the media and center-left, which have worked themselves into a full-blown panic over an attorney general who is, inarguably, a serious legal figure and one of the adults in the room late in President Trump’s first ... Read More
