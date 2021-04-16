Facebook Blocks One NY Post Story on BLM Co-Founder’s Real Estate — But Not the Other

Facebook logo on a smartphone screen. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

Facebook banned a New York Post report on a BLM co-founder’s real estate purchases, but hasn’t taken action against a similar Post article written the same day by the same journalist.

The banned New York Post article details Patrisse Khan-Cullors’ “million-dollar real estate buying binge.” Facebook said in a statement that the article “shared multiple details which could identify the residence . . . in violation of her privacy rights.” But the social media platform has not blocked another Post profile focusing on one of Khan-Cullors’ multiple residences, published the same day and by the same journalist as the banned story.

Post reporter Isabel Vincent published a story on April 10 based on a nugget from a celebrity blog which noted that Khan-Cullors, “a self-described Marxist,” spent $1.4 million on a mini compound in Topanga Canyon, an exclusive secluded neighborhood in Los Angeles.

That article, titled “Marxist BLM leader buys $1.4 million home in ritzy LA enclave,” can currently be freely shared on Facebook.

Khan-Cullors has called critiques of her lifestyle “wanting.”

“I see my money as not my own,” she explained. “I see it as my family’s money as well.”

In a fantastic interview with @marclamonthill #patricecullors explains how her home ownership and income don’t betray her marxist principles. It’s all for her family. pic.twitter.com/MPAo3ZE7JK — #1 #SNOWFALLFX FAN IN LIFE (free Melody) (@VanLathan) April 16, 2021

Hours after publishing the short news item focusing on one of the activists’ many homes, Vincent published a longer profile of Khan-Cullors, noting that property records — public information — show how the BLM leader has bought “four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the US alone” since 2016. The Post detailed the purchases and also cited “a real estate source” who said Khan-Cullors and spouse Janaya Khan were spotted shopping at an elite Bahamas development, though it is unclear if they purchased anything.

“People who buy at the Albany are buying their fourth or fifth home,” an unidentified resort worker told the paper. “This is not a second-home residence. It’s extremely high-end, and people are coming here for complete and total privacy.”

However, Facebook removed that story “for violating our privacy and personal information policy,” according to a company spokesperson.

Facebook on why it blocked a NY Post article. This all applies to lots of articles on news sites. pic.twitter.com/oEdzX0Hy72 — Ben Smith (@benyt) April 16, 2021

When asked by National Review why the first Post article on Khan-Cullors’ real estate ventures does not violate Facebook’s policies, while the second one does, a spokesperson did not attempt to clarify.

