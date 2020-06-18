Facebook Removes Trump-Campaign Ad for Displaying Antifa Symbol Formerly Used by Nazis

Attendees walk past a Facebook logo at the company’s developers conference in San Jose, Calif., April 30, 2019. (Stephen Lam/Reuters)

Facebook has announced it will take down Trump-campaign ads displaying an Antifa symbol, because that symbol was once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners.

The symbol of a red, upside-down triangle is displayed on Antifa merchandise sold online, which the Trump-campaign used for an ad attacking the left-wing group.

“The red triangle is an antifa symbol,” Trump-campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told the Washington Post, noting that Antifa-themed merchandise sold online displays the symbol.

It is not clear if that symbol is widely used by Antifa, and the triangle was initially used in the 1930’s to designate political prisoners in Nazi concentration camps. Murtaugh said that the triangle is not included among the Anti-Defamation League’s database of hate symbols, although ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt criticized the use of the triangle.

“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone told the Post. “Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

Facebook’s decision comes amid a series of incidents in which Trump and other conservatives have complained of perceived unfair treatment by big tech companies. After Twitter placed a fact-check label on a tweet written by Trump earlier this month, the president signed an executive order directing the Federal Communications Commission to review immunity protections for social media companies.

On Wednesday, Senator Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) revealed that Twitter had threatened to delete his account after the senator wrote a tweet calling to give “no quarter” to rioters in massive demonstrations across the country. Various users accused Cotton of employing the phrase as a call to shoot protesters.

