Facebook to Reduce ‘Distribution’ of NY Post Story on Hunter Biden before Fact Check

Facebook logo on a smartphone screen. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

Facebook will temporarily reduce distribution of the New York Post‘s Wednesday story on Hunter Biden while fact-checkers review the piece, a spokesperson for the social media giant announced.

An adviser from Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings thanked Hunter Biden for giving him the “opportunity” to meet Joe Biden in 2015, when the vice president headed the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy, according to an email revealed by the Post. Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma from 2014 to 2019.

The email was allegedly sent by the adviser, Vadym Pozharskiy, to Hunter Biden and was part of a trove of documents given to the Post by President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

The story drew skepticism from various journalists, with Kyle Griffin of MSNBC calling on reporters not to “link to or share” the Post‘s story.

“While I will intentionally not link to the New York Post, I want be clear that this story is eligible to be fact checked by Facebook’s third-party fact checking partners,” Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson, wrote on Twitter. “In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform.”

In response to Stone’s remarks, Senator Josh Hawley accused Facebook of “actively censoring a news report about potentially illegal corruption by the Democrat candidate for president.”

“Expect a formal inquiry from my office,” Hawley wrote on his Twitter account.

Later on Wednesday, a Biden campaign spokesman told Politico, “we have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.” The spokesman did not deny the veracity of the emails and other documents obtained by the Post.

The report on the documents provided by Giuliani has not yet been independently confirmed. However, the email from Pozharskiy would appear to contradict the former vice president’s assertion that he has not spoken with his son about foreign business dealings.

President Trump has attempted to increase scrutiny on Hunter Biden ahead of the November elections. A Senate Intelligence Committee report released in September found that Biden pursued business dealings with a number of politically-connected foreign nationals while his father was in office. In particular, the report highlighted Hunter Biden’s financial transactions with Chinese businessman Ye Jianming, who connected the vice president’s son with officials in the Chinese Communist Party.

Editor’s Note 2 p.m.: This article has been updated with comments from the Biden campaign regarding the Post article. 

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

World

Netherlands Gets Ready for Child Euthanasia

By
The Netherlands is about to expand its euthanasia law to allow children ages 1–12 to be killed by doctors. (Children older than 12 already can be euthanized). From the NLTimes story: Terminally-ill children between the ages of 1 and 12 will likely be granted access to euthanasia, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge ... Read More
Film & TV

Michael Brown’s Myth and Counter-Narrative

By
As the title of the new investigative documentary What Killed Michael Brown? appears on screen, its orange letters startlingly recall the font that was used for Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 neo-Blaxploitation film Jackie Brown. More than coincidence, this reveals the motives of director Eli Steele and his ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

RBG, ACB, and Stevie Nicks

By
By Hollywood standards, Stevie Nicks is not especially politically outspoken, but there is one Washington figure who made a deep impression on her: the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “She was my hero. She fought for me, and all women,” Nicks wrote on Twitter when the long-serving Supreme Court Justice succumbed to ... Read More
