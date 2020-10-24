News

Facebook, Twitter CEOs to Testify before Senate on November 17

Facebook and Twitter logos are seen on a shop window in Malaga, Spain, June 4, 2018. (Jon Nazca/Reuters)

The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on November 17, the panel announced Friday, after both social-media platforms worked to limit the spread of the New York Post‘s report on emails purportedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“The hearing will focus on the platforms’ censorship and suppression of New York Post articles and provide a valuable opportunity to review the companies’ handling of the 2020 election,” said committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.).

The committee voted 12-0 Thursday to subpoena Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey. Democrats on the panel had boycotted the vote in protest of the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Both CEOs later voluntarily agreed to testify before the panel.

A New York Post report last week detailed emails which suggest Hunter Biden may have made an introduction between his father, then–Vice President Joe Biden, and a Ukrainian adviser to Burisma Holdings in 2015. The documents were reportedly recovered from a laptop computer that was dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware in April 2019 but never retrieved.

Shortly after the article’s publication, a Facebook spokesman announced that the platform would “reduce distribution” on its platform pending a fact-check. Twitter prevented users from linking to the article, citing its “hacked materials policy,” and locked the Post out of its account.

Dorsey later said that Twitter had mishandled the situation, saying it was “unacceptable” to block the article without providing the reason why it was doing so.

Zuckerberg, Dorsey, and Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai are also set to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday regarding content moderation, data privacy, and media consolidation.

Biden Lies Again and Again

Joe Biden is a career liar and he lied some more in the debate, for instance when he dismissed the now well-supported New York Post story about Hunter Biden's business dealing as "a Russian plant." There is zero evidence for this. He offered this line: There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said ... Read More
Elections

Biden Wants It Both Ways

This week felt like a month. On the menu today: After President Trump asked, "Would you close down the oil industry?" Biden responded, "I have a transition from the old industry, yes," and now Biden's campaign insists the candidate didn't mean it. Biden also insisted that he "never said I oppose ... Read More
Elections

Biden Dusts Off Obama's Most Famous Lie

"If you like your health care plan, you can keep it," was a promise President Barack Obama often made when selling the Affordable Care Act. It was one of the most significant political lies in recent history, leveled during one of our most contentious policy debates. If Americans knew they might lose their ... Read More
Elections

The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead

The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

