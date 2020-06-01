News

U.S.

Family Medical Examiner Concludes George Floyd Died of Asphyxia, Rules Death a Homicide

By
A protester holds a sign in Portland, Ore., May 31, 2020. (Terray Sylvester/Reuters)

An independent autopsy commissioned by the family of George Floyd found that Floyd died from asphyxia caused by pressure to the neck and back, which stopped blood flow to his brain, attorneys for the family told reporters.

Floyd also had no underlying health condition that contributed to his death, according to Dr. Michael Baden, one of the pathologists who conducted the autopsy. The pathologists ruled Floyd’s death a homicide.

“George died because he needed a breath. He needed a breath of air,” attorney Ben Crump said on Monday. Floyd was “dead on the scene,” and “the ambulance was his hearse.”

(In preliminary findings, the Hennepin County medical examiner did not label the death a homicide, and found “no physical findings” to “support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”)

Comments

Floyd, an African American man, died during his arrest by white officers last week. Former officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd’s neck and back for several minutes, was charged on Friday with third-degree murder.

Massive demonstrations have spread across the country in the wake of Floyd’s death. The demonstrations have included peaceful protests as well as riots and looting.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

U.S.

First, Restore Order

By
Doing evil in the service of a just cause does not change either side of the moral equation: Evil remains evil, and the just cause remains just — neither consideration cancels out the other or transmutes it. With riots and violence convulsing American cities after the horrifying death of George Floyd at the ... Read More
U.S.

First, Restore Order

By
Doing evil in the service of a just cause does not change either side of the moral equation: Evil remains evil, and the just cause remains just — neither consideration cancels out the other or transmutes it. With riots and violence convulsing American cities after the horrifying death of George Floyd at the ... Read More
Elections

Trump in Trouble

By
President Trump was disappointed. Bad weather on Wednesday forced a delay in SpaceX's planned launch of the Dragon spacecraft, robbing the president of a prized photo opportunity. He plans to attend the next launch, scheduled for May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT, but the spoiled visit to Florida punctuated another week of ... Read More
Elections

Trump in Trouble

By
President Trump was disappointed. Bad weather on Wednesday forced a delay in SpaceX's planned launch of the Dragon spacecraft, robbing the president of a prized photo opportunity. He plans to attend the next launch, scheduled for May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT, but the spoiled visit to Florida punctuated another week of ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Tired of ‘Winning’ Yet?

By
I’ve never really thought of Mark Steyn as a Palestinian suicide bomber before. You’ll want some context. Steyn, a wonderful writer and former National Review colleague, was filling in for Rush Limbaugh a few weeks ago, and he made the case for using antitrust law to bully technology platforms such as ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Tired of ‘Winning’ Yet?

By
I’ve never really thought of Mark Steyn as a Palestinian suicide bomber before. You’ll want some context. Steyn, a wonderful writer and former National Review colleague, was filling in for Rush Limbaugh a few weeks ago, and he made the case for using antitrust law to bully technology platforms such as ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Is It Revolution?

By
I knew I was tempting fate a week ago when I said that the coming nomination of Joe Biden and the COVID-19 pandemic had put America’s politics on chill during this election year. Little did I know that days later we’d be making analogies to 1968. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman moved ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Is It Revolution?

By
I knew I was tempting fate a week ago when I said that the coming nomination of Joe Biden and the COVID-19 pandemic had put America’s politics on chill during this election year. Little did I know that days later we’d be making analogies to 1968. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman moved ... Read More
PC Culture

For Looters, Looting Is Fun

By
One important thing to realize about looting is that it's usually enjoyable for those engaged in it, who exult in the momentary suspension of any rules. Just a couple of examples from the last couple of days (language ... Read More
PC Culture

For Looters, Looting Is Fun

By
One important thing to realize about looting is that it's usually enjoyable for those engaged in it, who exult in the momentary suspension of any rules. Just a couple of examples from the last couple of days (language ... Read More