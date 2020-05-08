News

Law & the Courts

Father and Son Charged with Murder of Ahmaud Arbery

By
(Carlballou/Dreamstime)

A father and son were arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault and murder in the killing of a young black man, Ahmaud Arbery, more than two months after he was shot and killed in Georgia.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were taken into custody and booked in the Glynn County Jail after a video of the shooting garnered national attention and outrage, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday. The arrests come a day after the bureau began an investigation.

Arbery was shot and killed on February 23 as he went on a jog in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia, on the coast about 60 miles north of the Florida border. Footage of the incident, released Tuesday by lawyers for Arbery’s family, shows Arbery jogging as a pickup truck blocks his way. He runs around the truck, and an apparent scuffle between Arbery and one of the men can be seen before gunshots are heard and Arbery falls to the ground. Police have not yet officially confirmed that the video depicts Arbery’s shooting.

Gregory McMichael, a former police detective, spotted Arbery jogging through the neighborhood and said he believed him to resemble a recent burglary suspect in the neighborhood. According to the police report of the incident, he brought a .357 Magnum, his son Travis took a shotgun, and they drove after Arbery in their pickup truck. The elder McMichael said he called to Arbery, “Stop, stop, we want to talk to you,” before pulling up to him in the truck. Attorneys for Arbery’s family said Arbery was unarmed.

Grand juries are paused in Georgia due to the coronavirus pandemic until at least June 12, which will likely delay the case being heard.

Comments

The father and son were initially not arrested because prosecutors believed they had probable cause to chase him as a burglary suspect and use deadly force in self-defense.

Arbery’s friends and family plan to hold a long distance run the day after the arrests on Friday to mark what would have been his 26th birthday.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
Film & TV

What Does Michelle Obama Have to Complain About?

By
There’s a curious joy deficit in Michelle Obama’s video memoir Becoming, the Netflix documentary produced by her and her husband. As she glides from one beautiful space to another, surrounded by beautiful and famous people, with beautiful daughters and a beautiful bank account and much else to be grateful ... Read More
Film & TV

What Does Michelle Obama Have to Complain About?

By
There’s a curious joy deficit in Michelle Obama’s video memoir Becoming, the Netflix documentary produced by her and her husband. As she glides from one beautiful space to another, surrounded by beautiful and famous people, with beautiful daughters and a beautiful bank account and much else to be grateful ... Read More
Media

Media Outlets Mislead Readers about COVID-19 Data

By
The public overwhelmingly relies on the press to provide them with accurate information and proper context. When it comes to COVID-19, many press outlets are consistently failing to do that. In fact, the reporting on data related to the epidemic has increasingly led to conclusions that aren’t accurate and an ... Read More
Media

Media Outlets Mislead Readers about COVID-19 Data

By
The public overwhelmingly relies on the press to provide them with accurate information and proper context. When it comes to COVID-19, many press outlets are consistently failing to do that. In fact, the reporting on data related to the epidemic has increasingly led to conclusions that aren’t accurate and an ... Read More
U.S.

What’s Going On with New York?

By
On the menu today: New York City’s coronavirus case numbers are gradually improving, but they’re still a long way from out of the woods, how the virus is creating dire days for big-city public-transportation systems, and a new study indicates that the colossal mistakes of the Big Apple in the early days of ... Read More
U.S.

What’s Going On with New York?

By
On the menu today: New York City’s coronavirus case numbers are gradually improving, but they’re still a long way from out of the woods, how the virus is creating dire days for big-city public-transportation systems, and a new study indicates that the colossal mistakes of the Big Apple in the early days of ... Read More
Film & TV

Michelle Obama’s Tall Tales

By
The cult of Michelle Obama is a puzzler. Thousands of strong, smart, independent women flock to every public appearance of, and hang on every platitude of, a woman whose sole notable accomplishment is her marriage. Lucking into marrying a celebrity is not usually posited to be the aim of feminism. No one can name ... Read More
Film & TV

Michelle Obama’s Tall Tales

By
The cult of Michelle Obama is a puzzler. Thousands of strong, smart, independent women flock to every public appearance of, and hang on every platitude of, a woman whose sole notable accomplishment is her marriage. Lucking into marrying a celebrity is not usually posited to be the aim of feminism. No one can name ... Read More