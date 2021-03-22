Fauci Children’s Book Scheduled for Publication in June

Dr. Anthony Fauci attends a Senate committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 18, 2021. (Anna Moneymaker/Reuters)

Simon & Schuster will publish a children’s book about Dr. Anthony Fauci on June 29, CNN reported on Monday.

The book was written with Dr. Fauci’s approval, and he and his team were consulted throughout the process, a Simon & Schuster spokesperson confirmed. Author Kate Messner said she contacted Dr. Fauci‘s office in spring 2020 to consult about a separate book project, but inquired in the fall on whether she could write a standalone book about him.

“I was aware that I was asking for time from someone who was literally one of the busiest people in America as he provided public health guidance during the worst of the pandemic, but I also knew that Dr. Fauci understands how essential education is in public health,” Messner told CNN. Messner was able to interview Dr. Fauci several times “at the edges of his long work days.”

The book will in part highlight Dr. Fauci’s own childhood in the New York borough of Brooklyn, during which he delivered prescriptions for his father’s pharmacy.

Dr. Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been at the forefront of the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Trump administration brought Dr. Fauci on as part of the White House coronavirus task force, although the former president repeatedly clashed with him on pandemic policy, at one point calling him a “disaster” and “an idiot.”

