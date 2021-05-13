Fauci: ‘If You’re Outside and You’re Vaccinated, Put Aside Your Mask’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gives an opening statement during a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2021. (Greg Nash/Reuters)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the face of the United States’ response to the coronavirus pandemic has issued a new edict.

“If you’re outside and you’re vaccinated, put aside your mask” Dr. Fauci told Gayle King on CBS This Morning. “You don’t have to wear it” he emphasized.

Fauci did make an exception for “if you’re going into a completely crowded situation, where people are essentially falling all over each other.”

This new advice comes only a few days after a New York Times published a report exposing misleading Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance pertaining to outdoor spread of the COVID-19. Even among unvaccinated populations, the percentage of coronavirus cases that can be attributed to outdoor spread is believed to be below one percent, with many epidemiologists arguing that it’s below .1 percent.

The CDC had been claiming that “less than 10 percent” of cases were attributable to outdoor spread, a claim the Times deemed “both true and deceiving.”

Fauci also opined on vaccine mandates for children — the Pfizer vaccine was recently approved for those between the ages of 12 and 15.

“I’m not so sure we should be requiring children at all, we should be encouraging them. But you got to be careful when you make a requirement of something, that usually gets you into a lot of pushback, understandable pushback.”

But, he explained, “the safety profile is really quite firm and sound.”

The comments come days after Fauci defended the CDC’s requirement that kids wear masks outside at summer camps.

“I wouldn’t call them excessive, Savannah, but they certainly are conservative,” Fauci told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie when asked whether the guidance was too strict. “And I think what you’re going to start to see is really in real time, continually reevaluating that for its practicality. Because you’re right, people look at that and they say, ‘Well, is that being a little bit too far right now?’”

