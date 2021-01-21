Fauci Refutes Biden Admin Claim that Trump Left ‘No Plan’ for Vaccine Distribution

NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci addresses the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., January 21, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, refuted a claim by the Biden administration that the outgoing Trump administration left no plan for distributing coronavirus vaccines.

President Biden said at a White House press conference on Thursday that the Trump administration’s distribution of coronavirus vaccines has been a “dismal failure,” and set a goal to vaccinate 100 million Americans by the end of April. Meanwhile, sources in the Biden administration claimed that the previous administration left no vaccine distribution plan.

“There is nothing for us to rework. We are going to have to build everything from scratch,” one source told CNN on Thursday.

However, Dr. Fauci directly refuted this claim after Biden left the press conference.

“We certainly are not starting from scratch,” Dr. Fauci told reporters. Regarding the Trump administration’s vaccination effort, Dr. Fauci said, “You can’t say it was absolutely not usable at all.”

The seven-day rolling average of coronavirus vaccines administered to Americans is 914,000, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker, with 1.6 million doses administered on Wednesday alone. Biden’s plan calls for a million Americans to be vaccinated each day.

When asked by a reporter whether the goal to vaccinate one million people per day is not ambitious enough, Biden said that the goal was a “good start.”

“When I announced it you all said it wasn’t possible. Come on, give me a break, man,” Biden said.

