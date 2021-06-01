Fauci Set to Release Book on ‘Truth’ and ‘Service’ in November

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Diana Bianchi, director of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, speak following a hearing in Washington, D.C., May 26, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/Reuters)

Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to publish a book in November titled, “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service and the Way Forward.”

In the new book, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shares his views on truth and the experiences that have shaped his “life philosophy.”

The 80-page book is filled with interviews that Fauci has conducted during his 34-year run as NIAID director. The book discusses Fauci’s role in seeing the country through a number of crises in that time, including AIDS, Ebola and COVID-19, according to Barnes & Noble’s overview of the book.

The book, which will be released by National Geographic Books on November 2, will discuss how to lead during a time of crisis, Barnes & Noble said.

“The earnest reflections in these pages offer a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles,” the overview said.

“Sure to strike a chord with readers, the inspiring words of wisdom in this book are centered around life lessons compiled from hours of interviews, offering a concrete path to a bright and hopeful future.”

Meanwhile, a children’s picture book about Fauci titled “Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor” is due out later this month.

Fauci will also be the subject of a new “Disney-backed biopic” documentary that will be released on National Geographic later this year. Filmmakers reportedly followed Fauci throughout 2020 as he worked on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

It is unclear how much Fauci is being paid for the book and if he will profit from the film. Fauci is currently the highest-paid federal employee in the country, drawing a salary of $417,608 per year. The U.S. President is paid less, with a salary of $400,000 per year.

The projects come as many have begun to question Fauci’s reputability after his repeated flip-flopping on masks and his role in downplaying the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a lab leak in Wuhan, China. His comments on the risks of gain-of-function research and the possibility that such dangerous research was being conducted in Wuhan have garnered scrutiny as well.

Fauci is at least the second American leader to cash in on the COVID-19 pandemic, after now-disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a book about leading the Empire State through the pandemic late last year. While Cuomo was paid $5.1 million for his book, it has only sold roughly 45,000 copies.

