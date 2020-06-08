FBI Asks Prince Andrew to Testify in Jeffrey Epstein Case

Britain’s Prince Andrew near royal Sandringham estate, in Norfolk, Britain January 19, 2020. (Chris Radburn/Reuters)

The Justice Department has formally requested testimony from Prince Andrew as part of its ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators, after Andrew “completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation.”

Federal prosecutors submitted the request through a Mutual Legal Assistance treaty to the British Home Office instead of making a direct request through Buckingham Palace, multiple sources told ABC News.

Currently, Prince Andrew is seen as a witness in the investigation, which is targeting Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and associate. Maxwell is currently in hiding, but has filed a claim on Jeffrey Epstein’s multi-million dollar estate from a mystery, claiming that she was “promised” money by the disgraced sex offender and has “regular threats to her life and safety.”

In March, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said that his office was “considering its options” after Prince Andrew had reneged on a public commitment to cooperate with law enforcement in the Epstein case. Berman said in January that Andrew had provided “zero cooperation,” despite Andrew saying in November that he would assist any investigations over his alleged involvement in Epstein’s sex trafficking.

“Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required,” his statement said, which came after prominent Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts claimed that Maxwell lured her to Epstein and offered her to Prince Andrew, who raped her when she was 17.

Andrew has denied ever meeting Roberts, despite a photo of the two together with Maxwell, Epstein’s friend and alleged sex-trafficking accomplice.

