FBI Investigating Allegations against Lincoln Project Co-Founder John Weaver: Report

John Weaver on a 60 Minutes interview in 2020. (60 Minutes/YouTube)

The FBI is reportedly investigating allegations that Lincoln Project co-founder and veteran Republican consultant John Weaver sexually harassed minors.

Two individuals have been contacted by FBI agents regarding Weaver. The agents asked whether Weaver ever touched them inappropriately or sent or requested sexually explicit material while they were underage, Yashar Ali reported in his Substack newsletter.

At least 21 individuals have accused Weaver, 61, of harassing them online, including one 14-year-old boy who claims Weaver asked about his body in a series of private messages.

Weaver, who has a wife and two children, leveraged his influential position in politics to lure the younger men, at some points explicitly offering professional and personal aid, such as paying bills, in exchange for sex.

Since the allegations have been reported Weaver has apologized in a statement and claimed he was under the impression that the conversations in question were consensual.

“I am so disheartened and sad that I may have brought discomfort to anyone in what I thought at the time were mutually consensual discussions. In living a deeply closeted life, I allowed my pain to cause pain for others. For that I am truly sorry to these men and everyone and for letting so many people down.”

Weaver worked on late Senator John McCain’s presidential campaigns in both 2000 and 2008 as well as former Ohio Governor John Kasich’s 2016 presidential campaign.

