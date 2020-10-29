News

U.S.

FBI Investigating Hunter Biden for Money Laundering: Report

By
Hunter Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., August 20, 2020. (DNC/Reuters)

The FBI opened an investigation into Hunter Biden and associates in 2019 on suspicion of money laundering, a Justice Department official told Sinclair Broadcasting.

The criminal investigation is ongoing, the DOJ official said.

The revelation comes after Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, came forward with a trove of documents regarding the Biden family’s dealings with now-defunct Chinese energy firm CEFC. While Joe Biden has denied that he has ever spoken with Hunter regarding the latter’s overseas business dealings, Bobulinski claims the former vice president is lying.

Additionally, Bobulinski told Sinclair that he was interviewed by FBI agents for five hours last Friday and was listed as a “material witness” for the agency.

The interview “was a very cooperative deep dive into all the facts across that time period” during which Bobulinski conducted business with members of the Biden family, Bobulinski said.

The New York Post reported earlier this month that it was given materials purportedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop. While a subsequent Fox News report revealed that Hunter Biden’s laptop was subpoenaed by the FBI in connection with a money laundering investigation, the Thursday report by Sinclair marks the first confirmation that Hunter Biden himself is the subject of an ongoing criminal probe.

The Biden campaign has not denied the veracity of any of the materials revealed by the Post or Bobulinski. However, the campaign has stated that “Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

