FBI Investigating Suspicious Package Sent to Rand Paul’s Home

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington, D.C., March 23, 2021. (Greg Nash/Pool via Reuters)

The FBI is investigating a suspicious package containing white powder and a death threat that was sent to Republican senator Rand Paul’s home in Kentucky on Monday.

A picture of Paul bruised and bandaged with a gun to his head was affixed to the outside of the envelope with a threat: “I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherf*****,” according to Fox News.

In 2019, Paul was badly injured after he was attacked by his neighbor, Rene Boucher, while doing yard work. The incident left Paul with five broken ribs.

“I take these threats immensely seriously,” Paul wrote in a statement Monday. “I have been targeted multiple times now, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to advocated for violence against me and my family. This must stop.”

I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. https://t.co/e1rQ6uwPdf — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 24, 2021

“Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this despicable powder filled letter,” Paul wrote.

Marx, a singer, tweeted on Sunday: “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”

I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 23, 2021

