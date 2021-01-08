FBI: ‘No Indication’ That Antifa Was Involved in Storming of U.S. Capitol

Protesters tear down a barricade as they clash with Capitol police at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Friday that there was “no indication” that members of Antifa had gone undercover as pro-Trump supporters to spark chaos during Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by defenders of the president.

In response to a question about whether such an effort had taken place, as some Republican lawmakers had suggested, Assistant Director Steven D’Antuono told reporters, “We have no indication of that, at this time.”

Representatives Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.), Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) and Paul Gosar (R., Ariz.) all alleged that left-wing anarchists had posed as Trump supporters to create trouble on Wednesday as Congress met to count electoral votes after President Trump’s “Save America” rally.

In remarks on the House floor late Wednesday, Gaetz said he had read “compelling evidence” that some of the rioters were from Antifa.

“The Washington Times has just reported some pretty compelling evidence from a facial recognition company showing that some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters, they were masquerading as Trump supporters and in fact were members of the violent terrorist group Antifa,” Gaetz said.

However, the Washington Times has since removed that article from its website.

Gosar said in a tweet that the chaos at the Capitol that left five people dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, had “all the hallmarks of Antifa provocation.”

This has all the hallmarks of Antifa provocation. https://t.co/HJLN3Ijn4K — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2021

Brooks said on Twitter on Thursday that “evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack.”

Please, don’t be like #FakeNewsMedia, don’t rush to judgment on assault on Capitol. Wait for investigation. All may not be (and likely is not) what appears. Evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack with clever mob control tactics. Evidence follows: — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 7, 2021

“Evidence, much public, surfacing that many Capitol assaulters were fascist ANTIFAs, not Trump supporters,” Brooks wrote.

