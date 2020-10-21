FBI Reportedly in Possession of Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden depart after a pre-inauguration church service in Washington, D.C., January 18, 2009. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The FBI is in possession of the laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden which contained emails purportedly showing Joe Biden had involvement in his son’s foreign business dealings, according to a report.

Two senior administration officials told Fox News that the FBI has the recovered laptop, and that while the Bureau declined to confirm or deny whether an investigation was taking place, officials at the FBI and the Justice Department agree with Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s comments that the laptop is “not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.”

Advertisement

Ratcliffe’s remarks on Monday refuted claims made by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff that the emails are a smear attempt coming “from the Kremlin,”

“Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that,” Ratcliffe said. “And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress.”

Ratcliffe said that it is “simply not true.”

Advertisement

According to Fox News, The FBI said in a letter to Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson (R., Wis.,) that the bureau has “nothing to add at this time to the October 19th public statement by the Director of National Intelligence about the available actionable intelligence.”

“If actionable intelligence is developed, the FBI in consultation with the Intelligence Community will evaluate the need to provide defensive briefings to you and the Committee pursuant to the established notification framework,” the letter said.

Advertisement

A New York Post report last week detailed emails which suggest Hunter Biden may have made an introduction between his father, then- Vice President Joe Biden, and a Ukrainian adviser to Burisma Holdings in 2015.

The documents were reportedly recovered from a laptop computer that was dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware in April 2019 but never retrieved. A senior federal law enforcement official told Fox News that the emails are “authentic.”

Fox News also detailed FBI paperwork showing the bureau’s contact with John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the repair shop who reported the laptop’s contents to authorities. The documents show that Isaac received a subpoena to testify before U.S. District Court in Delaware on December 9, 2019, according to the report. The documents also include what appears to be serial numbers for a laptop and hard drive recovered by the FBI.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.