News

National Security & Defense

FBI Says Texas Navy Base Shooting ‘Terrorism-Related’

By
(Chip East/Reuters)

The FBI said Thursday that its preliminary investigation into the shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi was “terrorism-related,” after a gunman tried to drive onto the base but was killed by base security.

“We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is terrorism-related,” Leah Greeves, an F.B.I. supervisory senior resident agent in Corpus Christi, said at a news conference. Greeves added that authorities “may have a potential second related person of interest at large in the community,” but urged the public “to remain calm” amid a “fluid and evolving” investigation.

One sailor, a member of base security, was injured in the attack, but was able to roll over and hit the switch that raised a security barrier, preventing the man from getting onto the base, officials told The Associated Press.

Multiple reports identified the suspect as Adam Alsahli, whose name has not been released by authorities. SITE Intelligence Group, a private firm that monitors jihadists’ websites and postings, said a review of Alsahli’s social media found posts featuring Ibrahim al-Rubeish, a top ideologue and spokesman for Al Qaeda’s branch in Yemen who was killed in 2015. Alsahli’s last Facebook post from Monday states, “All the sins of a martyr are forgiven except debt.”

Comments

The shooting came after the FBI and Department of Justice said its investigation into a Mohammed Alshamrani, a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force who attacked the Naval Air Station Pensacola in December, revealed he had ties to a suspected al-Qaeda operative.

“The phones contain information previously unknown to us that definitively establishes Alshamrani’s significant ties to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula — not only before the attack, but before he even arrived in the United States,” Attorney General Barr said during a Monday press conference. Alshamrani killed three people and injuring six before deputies killed him.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How Does the Swedish Model Look Right Now?

By
When Sweden’s government took a more lax approach than other western countries to fighting the coronavirus — it banned events with more than 50 people and shuttered secondary schools and universities but imposed few other restrictions — it was operating on the theory that stricter lockdowns couldn’t do ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How Does the Swedish Model Look Right Now?

By
When Sweden’s government took a more lax approach than other western countries to fighting the coronavirus — it banned events with more than 50 people and shuttered secondary schools and universities but imposed few other restrictions — it was operating on the theory that stricter lockdowns couldn’t do ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Biden Inversion

By
For the longest time, presidential campaigns followed a pattern: In the primary, the candidate ran to the wings in order to court the party faithful and then, having secured the nomination, ran to the center in order to appeal to as wide a swath of the general electorate as possible. The value of broad ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Biden Inversion

By
For the longest time, presidential campaigns followed a pattern: In the primary, the candidate ran to the wings in order to court the party faithful and then, having secured the nomination, ran to the center in order to appeal to as wide a swath of the general electorate as possible. The value of broad ... Read More
U.S.

Quarantine for Thee, but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Certain elites have simply opted out of quarantine rules; wondering how much our news environment should be able to shift to non-virus news; the CDC says you’re less likely to catch the coronavirus from touching objects. One Pandemic and Quarantine for the Elites, Another for Everyone ... Read More
U.S.

Quarantine for Thee, but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Certain elites have simply opted out of quarantine rules; wondering how much our news environment should be able to shift to non-virus news; the CDC says you’re less likely to catch the coronavirus from touching objects. One Pandemic and Quarantine for the Elites, Another for Everyone ... Read More
Media

Journalists Are Not Heroes

By
There’s been a lot of social-media anguish lately about journalists’ losing their jobs. It has not gone entirely unnoticed that journalists seem to be more alarmed by job losses in certain industries than in others, hence “Iowahawk” David Burge’s Twitter jibe, in response to a dolorous mention of ... Read More
Media

Journalists Are Not Heroes

By
There’s been a lot of social-media anguish lately about journalists’ losing their jobs. It has not gone entirely unnoticed that journalists seem to be more alarmed by job losses in certain industries than in others, hence “Iowahawk” David Burge’s Twitter jibe, in response to a dolorous mention of ... Read More