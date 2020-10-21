FBI Tells Congress It ‘Has Nothing to Add’ to Ratcliffe’s Claim that Hunter Biden Emails Not Disinformation

The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, D.C. (Jim Bourg/REUTERS)

The FBI said in a letter to Congress on Tuesday that the agency has “nothing to add” to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s claim that the emails by and to Hunter Biden, revealed last week by the New York Post, are not part of a disinformation campaign.

The Post disclosed various emails and documents purportedly from the laptop of Hunter Biden, and reported that a Delaware computer repair shop owner turned the laptop over to the FBI in 2019. Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wis.), head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sent a letter to the FBI on Sunday inquiring whether the agency possesses “material from Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Democrats have denounced the revelations as possible disinformation. However, DNI Ratcliffe told Fox Business on Monday that the emails are “not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

Jill C. Tyson, director of the FBI Office of Congressional Affairs, responded to Johnson’s inquiry by pointing to Ratcliffe’s public statements on the matter.

“Regarding the subject of your letter, we have nothing to add at this time to the October 19th public statement by the Director of National Intelligence about the available actionable intelligence,” Tyson wrote in the letter. “If actionable intelligence is developed, the FBI in consultation with the Intelligence Community will evaluate the need to provide defensive briefings to you and the Committee.”

Advertisement

The FBI is in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop, two senior Trump administration officials told Fox News on Tuesday.

Advertisement

One 2015 email revealed by the Post appears to show a senior adviser of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company, thanking Hunter Biden for the “opportunity” to meet his father. Joe Biden was leading the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy at the time, while Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma from 2014 to 2019.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.