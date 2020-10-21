News

U.S.

FBI Tells Congress It ‘Has Nothing to Add’ to Ratcliffe’s Claim that Hunter Biden Emails Not Disinformation

By
The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, D.C. (Jim Bourg/REUTERS)

The FBI said in a letter to Congress on Tuesday that the agency has “nothing to add” to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s claim that the emails by and to Hunter Biden, revealed last week by the New York Post, are not part of a disinformation campaign.

The Post disclosed various emails and documents purportedly from the laptop of Hunter Biden, and reported that a Delaware computer repair shop owner turned the laptop over to the FBI in 2019. Senator Ron Johnson (R., Wis.), head of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sent a letter to the FBI on Sunday inquiring whether the agency possesses “material from Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

Meanwhile, Democrats have denounced the revelations as possible disinformation. However, DNI Ratcliffe told Fox Business on Monday that the emails are “not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

Jill C. Tyson, director of the FBI Office of Congressional Affairs, responded to Johnson’s inquiry by pointing to Ratcliffe’s public statements on the matter.

“Regarding the subject of your letter, we have nothing to add at this time to the October 19th public statement by the Director of National Intelligence about the available actionable intelligence,” Tyson wrote in the letter. “If actionable intelligence is developed, the FBI in consultation with the Intelligence Community will evaluate the need to provide defensive briefings to you and the Committee.”

Comments

The FBI is in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop, two senior Trump administration officials told Fox News on Tuesday.

One 2015 email revealed by the Post appears to show a senior adviser of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company, thanking Hunter Biden for the “opportunity” to meet his father. Joe Biden was leading the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy at the time, while Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma from 2014 to 2019.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Media

The Biden Protection Racket

By
Joe Biden is the most cosseted presidential candidate in memory. He’s run a minimalist campaign that’s avoided the press as much as possible, while the press hasn’t been braying for more access and answers, but eager to avoid anything that could be discomfiting to the campaign. Never before have the ... Read More
Media

The Biden Protection Racket

By
Joe Biden is the most cosseted presidential candidate in memory. He’s run a minimalist campaign that’s avoided the press as much as possible, while the press hasn’t been braying for more access and answers, but eager to avoid anything that could be discomfiting to the campaign. Never before have the ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

A Few Cracks in the Progressive Wall

By
The contemporary progressive agenda — of, say, an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, or Elizabeth Warren — has rarely appealed to 51 percent of the American electorate. Most polls show opposition to Court packing and the abolition of the Electoral College. Voters don’t seem to like ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

A Few Cracks in the Progressive Wall

By
The contemporary progressive agenda — of, say, an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, or Elizabeth Warren — has rarely appealed to 51 percent of the American electorate. Most polls show opposition to Court packing and the abolition of the Electoral College. Voters don’t seem to like ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: No

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: No

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
Elections

Why Hunter?

By
Hunter Biden, Joe’s younger son, has become a fixture of the 2020 race. Since August 27, 2019, Donald Trump has tweeted about Hunter 59 separate times, making his colorful past one of the Trump campaign’s most important attacks on his rival. For many years, Hunter struggled with serious drug and alcohol ... Read More
Elections

Why Hunter?

By
Hunter Biden, Joe’s younger son, has become a fixture of the 2020 race. Since August 27, 2019, Donald Trump has tweeted about Hunter 59 separate times, making his colorful past one of the Trump campaign’s most important attacks on his rival. For many years, Hunter struggled with serious drug and alcohol ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More