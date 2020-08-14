News

Federal Appeals Court Rules California's Ban on High-Capacity Magazines Unconstitutional

A federal appeals court on Friday overturned California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, ruling that the prohibition violates the Second Amendment.

“Even well-intentioned laws must pass constitutional muster,” Appellate Judge Kenneth Lee wrote for the majority on the three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, adding that California’s ban “strikes at the core of the Second Amendment — the right to armed self-defense.”

California’s ban on magazines holding more than 10 bullets is “so sweeping that half of all magazines in America are now unlawful to own in California,” Lee wrote.

One of the judges on the panel dissented, leaving a majority of two who voted to throw out the ban, which Lee wrote was passed “in the wake of heart-wrenching and highly publicized mass shootings.”

Gun rights groups celebrated the ruling. California Rifle & Pistol Association attorney Chuck Michel hailed the decision as “a huge victory” for Americans who own firearms “and the right to choose to own a firearm to defend your family.”

NR PLUS U.S.

The Party of Lincoln

By
Paradoxical as it might seem, the greatness of Abraham Lincoln has actually been obscured by his posthumous elevation to the rank of stone-hewn demigod. The man described by Leo Tolstoy is the one most Americans imagine when the name of our sixteenth president is invoked — the civic savior sent to water the ... Read More
International

UK Fails, Sweden Not So Much

By
CNN yesterday: UK economic output shrank by 20.4% in the second quarter of 2020, the worst quarterly slump on record, pushing the country into the deepest recession of any major global economy. Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Allister Heath weighs in: So now we know: Sweden got it largely right, and the ... Read More
