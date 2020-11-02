News

Elections

Federal Authorities to Erect Fence Around White House ahead of Expected Election Day Unrest

By
A fence surrounding the White House is seen at Lafayette park in Washington, August 21, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Federal authorities are expected to erect a “non-scalable” fence around the entire perimeter of the White House ahead of Tuesday’s election in preparation of potential unrest surrounding the election, according to reports.

CNN and NBC News have reported that officials will install a fence similar to the one that had been used in June as riots rocked the nation’s capital in the wake of the death of George Floyd. 

Law enforcement and other agencies are preparing for possible protests, placing 250 National Guardsmen on standby should unrest break out in downtown D.C.

The White House National Security Council, the Office of Personnel Management, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the various intelligence agencies and the military have met more than 60 times since January to prepare for whatever may come after Tuesday’s election.

“If there’s no winner, you will see significant deployments of officers at all levels across the capital,” Patrick Burke, executive director of the Washington, D.C., Police Foundation, told CNN. “Officers will get cancellations of days off, extensions of shifts and full deployments of officers across the city.”

Comments

Washington, D.C., Metro Police Chief Peter Newsham cautioned the District’s City Council last month that the area would likely see unrest in the wake of the election. A number of businesses near the White House have boarded up their windows to prepare.

The results of the election, which are likely to come some time after Election Day due to an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots that will need to be counted nationwide as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, come as the country has seen months of unrest. Tensions have boiled over nationwide in recent months as Americans have grappled with a racial reckoning, economic recession and coronavirus lockdowns simultaneously. 

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Elections

Impending Election Day

By
The last full day before Election Day, in a chaotic, calamitous year. On the menu today: Downtown stores in America’s biggest cities are boarding up their windows in expectations of Election Night violence, but one Atlantic columnist thinks the home address of the ringleader of the rioters is 1600 Pennsylvania ... Read More
Elections

Impending Election Day

By
The last full day before Election Day, in a chaotic, calamitous year. On the menu today: Downtown stores in America’s biggest cities are boarding up their windows in expectations of Election Night violence, but one Atlantic columnist thinks the home address of the ringleader of the rioters is 1600 Pennsylvania ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Tuesday

By
Donald Trump’s ignorance, laziness, malice and buffoonery have poisoned an already rancid national discourse, hobbled his associates and allies, and distracted from their accomplishments. Two, maybe three of his administration’s accomplishments strike me as unique to him. He stiffed the White House ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Tuesday

By
Donald Trump’s ignorance, laziness, malice and buffoonery have poisoned an already rancid national discourse, hobbled his associates and allies, and distracted from their accomplishments. Two, maybe three of his administration’s accomplishments strike me as unique to him. He stiffed the White House ... Read More
Elections

Biden, Never

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found  here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the ... Read More
Elections

Biden, Never

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found  here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the ... Read More
World

Why Beijing Hopes for a Biden Win

By
Elections have consequences, both domestic and foreign. There is a consensus among China observers that Beijing hopes for a Joe Biden win this November, because the last time Biden was in charge, as vice president of the United States, China completed its control of the South China Sea. The South China Sea is ... Read More
World

Why Beijing Hopes for a Biden Win

By
Elections have consequences, both domestic and foreign. There is a consensus among China observers that Beijing hopes for a Joe Biden win this November, because the last time Biden was in charge, as vice president of the United States, China completed its control of the South China Sea. The South China Sea is ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Joe Biden Owes Clarence Thomas an Apology

By
On the day Chuck Schumer was threatening Supreme Court justices in front of pack of a cheering partisans, Representative Ayanna Pressley told the same crowd, "We have two alleged sexual predators on the bench of the highest court of the land, with the power to determine our reproductive freedoms. I still believe ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Joe Biden Owes Clarence Thomas an Apology

By
On the day Chuck Schumer was threatening Supreme Court justices in front of pack of a cheering partisans, Representative Ayanna Pressley told the same crowd, "We have two alleged sexual predators on the bench of the highest court of the land, with the power to determine our reproductive freedoms. I still believe ... Read More