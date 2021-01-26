Federal Judge Blocks Biden Order Halting Deportations

(Carlos Jasso/Reuters)

A federal judge in Texas has blocked President Biden’s executive order halting deportations of some illegal immigrants.

Biden signed the order halting deportations for 100 days on January 20, several hours after his inauguration, as part of a blitz of executive orders aimed at undoing Trump administration policies. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton subsequently sued the Biden administration to reverse the order, citing an agreement between the Department of Homeland Security and Texas requiring the state’s approval to halt deportations.

Judge Drew Tipton of the Southern District of Texas blocked the implementation of Biden’s order on Tuesday for a period of 14 days. Tipton said that the delay was appropriate according to the Administrative Procedure Act of 1946.

The news comes after Biden promised to propose legislation during his first 100 days in office providing a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

On Inauguration Day, Biden signed an executive order to review the public-charge rule, which restricts immigration by applicants who may require government assistance such as food stamps. The president also ordered the Department of Homeland Security to work to safeguard the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

