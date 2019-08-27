News

Law & the Courts

Federal Judge Blocks Missouri’s Eight-Week Abortion Ban

By
(Carlos Jasso/Reuters)

A federal judge in Missouri on Tuesday blocked a restrictive new state law that would ban abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.

Judge Howard Sach said the Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act had overstepped the state’s constitutional authority to restrict abortion.

“However formulated, the legislation on its face conflicts with the Supreme Court ruling that neither legislative or judicial limits on abortion can be measured by specified weeks or development of a fetus; instead, ‘viability’ is the sole test for a State’s authority to prohibit abortions where there is no maternal health issue,” Sach wrote. “While federal courts should generally be very cautious before delaying the effect of state laws, the sense of caution may be mitigated when the legislation seems designed, as here, as a protest against Supreme Court decisions.”

A handful of states have enacted laws designed to spark court challenges that they hope will lead to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Last month, Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the law firm that won its fight for same-sex marriage before the Supreme Court, Paul Weiss, LLP, sued Missouri over the law.

“Today’s decision blocks a harmful law that bans abortion before many know they’re pregnant,” said Planned Parenthood’s acting president, Alexis McGill Johnson. “What little abortion access in Missouri is left will stay in place for the time being.”

Comments

Meanwhile, Students for Life president Kristan Hawkins called the ruling “a travesty of justice and an insult to the democratic process.”

The Missouri law, which includes an exception for pregnancies that endanger the life of the mother but not for cases of rape and incest, also includes bans of abortions at 14, 18 and 20 weeks, which could take effect if the court permanently blocks the eight-week ban. The law would ban abortion altogether if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Kevin Impresses on Bill Maher

By
Kevin Williamson had a strong appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher last Friday night, the episode that instantly became notorious when Maher said, of David Koch, “F*** him . . . I’m glad he’s dead and I hope the end was painful.” Kevin, promoting his new book The Smallest Minority: Independent ... Read More
Elections

A Squeaker in 2020? Not Likely

By
Will Donald Trump’s reelection campaign be a nail-biter? No Republican president has ever been reelected with less than 50 percent of the vote. Historically, when a president runs for reelection, it usually isn’t close. Of the 31 times in U.S. history that a sitting president ran for reelection, 19 of those ... Read More
World

Why Climate Action Flopped at the G-7

By
Despite President Emmanuel Macron’s effort to push climate change to the front of the discussion during the recently concluded G-7 meeting in France, the confab ended without a concrete agreement to take action on the issue. Some of the blame was laid at the feet of President Donald Trump, who was “a ... Read More
Culture

The New York Times Should Stop Whining

By
The New York Times, an organization devoted to gathering and publishing information, doesn’t want people to gather or publish information inconvenient to it. A group of Trump-supporting operatives has been finding and archiving old social-media postings of Times employees and other journalists for use in the ... Read More
Economy & Business

The Driverless-Car Pile-Up

By
The idea that the government might successfully support and steer innovation is making a comeback as wonks both left and right show a renewed interest in “industrial policy.” But faceless functionaries steering anything from D.C. should terrify us all. Even the most credible, savvy venture capitalists and ... Read More