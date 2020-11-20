News

Law & the Courts

Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit to Block Election Certification in Georgia

By
A polling station in Atlanta on Election Day in 2018 (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

A federal judge on Friday rejected a lawsuit from a Trump ally that sought to block the certification of Georgia’s election results, which is scheduled to take place Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Steven Grimberg, a Trump nominee, ruled against conservative attorney Lin Wood, a Trump ally, in his lawsuit against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger seeking to prevent the election results from being certified by the Friday deadline.

The suit sought a temporary restraining order against the certification of the state’s election results, taking issue with a March consent decree that mandated election officials attempt to contact a voter whose ballot signature does not appear to match their signature on file before tossing their mail ballot.

The judge said that Wood lacked legal standing as an individual voter to bring his lawsuit against Georgia’s election procedures and failed to demonstrate that he was harmed.

“It is well established that garden-variety election disputes do not rise to the level of a constitutional deprivation,” Grimberg said. “The fact that his candidate didn’t win doesn’t rise to the level of harm.”

Biden leads Trump in Georgia by more than 12,000 votes after a hand recount of the state’s roughly five million ballots whittled down but did not erase his razor-thin lead. The Associated Press called Georgia for the former vice president on Thursday.

“It would require halting the certification of results in a state election in which millions of people have voted,” Grimberg said of his decision. “It would interfere with an election after the voting was done.”

He also noted that the fraught political atmosphere was not an optimal one in which to hold up certifying the election results.

“It harms the public interest in countless ways, particularly in the environment in which this election occurred,” the judge said. “To halt the certification at literally the 11th hour would breed confusion and potentially disenfranchisement that I find has no basis in fact or in law.”

Despite his rejection of the lawsuit, however, Grimberg directed a friendly word toward Trump’s team, suggesting that he may have considered the case differently if the campaign or the GOP had brought the lawsuit.

“Neither the Republican Party nor the Trump campaign nor any other candidate has joined this lawsuit,” the judge said. “That certainly would have changed the analysis when it comes to standing.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Elections

Trump’s Disgraceful Gambit

By
The Rudy Giuliani–led press conference at the RNC yesterday was the most outlandish and irresponsible performance ever by a group of lawyers representing a president of the United States. If Giuliani’s charge of a “national conspiracy” to produce fraudulent votes in Democratic cities around the country ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Disgraceful Gambit

By
The Rudy Giuliani–led press conference at the RNC yesterday was the most outlandish and irresponsible performance ever by a group of lawyers representing a president of the United States. If Giuliani’s charge of a “national conspiracy” to produce fraudulent votes in Democratic cities around the country ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Insanity Oath

By
Conservatives sense that social progressives have achieved a critical level of consolidation in key institutions: the Democratic Party, the university, and the prestige media. The occasional purges of old-school liberals from these institutions testify to that fact. The way that progressives have made ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Insanity Oath

By
Conservatives sense that social progressives have achieved a critical level of consolidation in key institutions: the Democratic Party, the university, and the prestige media. The occasional purges of old-school liberals from these institutions testify to that fact. The way that progressives have made ... Read More
Education

Don’t Forgive Student Debt

By
This week, the Left has intensified its calls for President-elect Joe Biden to forgive student debt via executive order, perhaps as much as $50,000 per borrower. Such a move would constitute both awful policy and an abuse of the discretion that Congress has granted to the executive branch in this area. It is ... Read More
Education

Don’t Forgive Student Debt

By
This week, the Left has intensified its calls for President-elect Joe Biden to forgive student debt via executive order, perhaps as much as $50,000 per borrower. Such a move would constitute both awful policy and an abuse of the discretion that Congress has granted to the executive branch in this area. It is ... Read More
White House

Trump’s Ugly Exit

By
No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well. It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways. All that was inevitable. What’s been more ... Read More
White House

Trump’s Ugly Exit

By
No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well. It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways. All that was inevitable. What’s been more ... Read More
White House

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More
White House

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More
U.S.

The Left Politicizes COVID: Irony Abounds

By
Where has the coronavirus gone? Nowhere. The pandemic has gained a second wind, even as it is mysteriously scarcer in post-election headlines. If anything, COVID-19 seems more contagious as cold temperatures arrive, people stay in indoors, and perhaps their vitamin D levels taper off. Whatever one’s views ... Read More
U.S.

The Left Politicizes COVID: Irony Abounds

By
Where has the coronavirus gone? Nowhere. The pandemic has gained a second wind, even as it is mysteriously scarcer in post-election headlines. If anything, COVID-19 seems more contagious as cold temperatures arrive, people stay in indoors, and perhaps their vitamin D levels taper off. Whatever one’s views ... Read More