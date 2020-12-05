News

Immigration

Federal Judge Orders Trump Admin to Fully Reinstate DACA

By
DACA recipients and their supporters celebrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. June 18, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Friday to accept new applications to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Originally implemented by President Obama, DACA authorizes employment for illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, and shields them from deportation provided they continue to renew their status every two years. The program has allowed roughly 700,000 immigrants to remain in the U.S. but does not provide a path to citizenship.

The Trump administration attempted to end DACA, however the effort was stopped in July by the Supreme Court, which ruled 5–4 that the administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act in attempting to halt the program. The Court did not rule on the legality of DACA itself.

Shortly following the decision, the Department of Homeland Security ceased new applications to the program and mandated that all DACA participants (known as “dreamers”) renew their status every year instead of two years.

On Friday, Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the Eastern District of New York ordered the Trump administration to accept new applicants and increase the renewal period to the original two years, vacating a DHS order by acting Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf. Around 300,000 people could now be eligible to apply to DACA, according to lawyers working on the case.

“Dreamers have fought so hard for justice. For the second time, a court has ordered the administration to resume processing DACA applications. It’s time to do the right thing,” Jennifer Molina, a spokesperson for incoming president Joe Biden’s transition team, told the Associated Press. “On day one, President-elect Biden will ensure Dreamers and their families have the opportunity to live their lives free of fear and continue to contribute to our country.”

The order follows a November ruling by Garaufis in which he deemed Wolf’s appointment as acting head of DHS illegal.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

World

Trump Pulls American Troops Out of Somalia

By
President Trump on Friday ordered almost all American troops to be withdrawn from Somalia, following similar reductions in U.S. military presence in Afghanistan and Iraq. The Pentagon announced that the majority of the approximately 700 troops in Somalia will leave the area by January 15. Many are expected to ... Read More
White House

Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame

By
President Trump said the other day that he’d leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14. This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump’s disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Can Joe Biden Pardon Himself?

By
John Yoo argues that once he’s president, he can. He mentions the contrary possibility that the pardon power mentioned in the Constitution was understood to refer to a power to pardon someone other than the pardoner. He does not, however, defeat this possibility. He stacks the deck by presenting the argument ... Read More
Elections

The Post-Election Madness Gets Worse

By
On the menu today: Two lawyers who aren’t formally on the president’s legal team but who keep filing lawsuits on his behalf tell Georgia Republicans to not vote in the Senate runoffs; Michael Flynn endorses a call for “limited martial law” and a “re-vote” of the presidential election; and the ... Read More
