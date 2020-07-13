News

Politics & Policy

Federal Judges Block Abortion Bans in Tennessee, Georgia

By
(simpson33/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Federal judges in Tennessee and Georgia blocked restrictive abortion bans in both states on Monday.

District Judge Steve Jones ruled unconstitutional Georgia’s “heartbeat” law, which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, around six weeks of pregnancy. Jones previously temporarily blocked the law, which was never implemented, in October.

The law included exceptions for abortions in cases of rape and incest, provided the mother files a police report first. It also included exceptions for abortions after a fetal heatbeat can be detected if the unborn child is deemed non-viable or the mother’s life is at risk.

Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who signed the law in May of last year, said his administration will appeal the ruling.

“Georgia values life, and we will keep fighting for the rights of the unborn,” Kemp said.

In Tennessee, District Judge William Campbell granted a temporary restraining order against the state’s abortion ban minutes after Republican Governor Bill Lee signed it into law. The governor touted his signing of the law on Monday, calling it “arguably the most conservative, pro-life piece of legislation in the country.”

Abortion providers including Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union sued to block the law after the Tennessee state legislature passed it last month.

Comments

“Plaintiffs have demonstrated they will suffer immediate and irreparable injury, harm, loss, or damage if injunctive relief is not granted pending a preliminary injunction hearing. The Act will immediately impact patients seeking abortions and imposes criminal sanctions on abortion providers,” Campbell wrote in his order.

The law would have banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, similar to the Georgia law. Tennessee’s law went further, however, also prohibiting abortions in cases where the doctor is aware the mother is seeking the abortion because of the unborn child’s sex or race or because the fetus has a diagnosis of Down syndrome. It does not include exceptions for rape or incest, but does include an exception for when the mother’s life is in danger. Doctors who perform abortions in any of the prohibited cases would face felony charges. The law also imposed a host of other requirements on abortion doctors and clinics, including mandating that clinics display signs informing patients that reversing a chemical abortion may be possible.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Culture

Thank You, Kanye West

By
It was “a plan by the Devil to have our kids committing suicide at an all-time high.” So said Kanye West, who recently declared, via Twitter, that he was running for president, on the “Birthday Party” ticket. It’s about the best explanation I’ve heard for the non-coronavirus that plagues us. There’s ... Read More
Culture

Thank You, Kanye West

By
It was “a plan by the Devil to have our kids committing suicide at an all-time high.” So said Kanye West, who recently declared, via Twitter, that he was running for president, on the “Birthday Party” ticket. It’s about the best explanation I’ve heard for the non-coronavirus that plagues us. There’s ... Read More
Culture

In Defense of Terry Crews

By
There are many worthy nominees for the craziest moment in the current cultural turmoil, but the controversy over tweets by actor Terry Crews deserves to be high on the list. In one of his offending tweets, Crews said on July 4th: https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1279493774679261185?s=21 It wasn’t ... Read More
Culture

In Defense of Terry Crews

By
There are many worthy nominees for the craziest moment in the current cultural turmoil, but the controversy over tweets by actor Terry Crews deserves to be high on the list. In one of his offending tweets, Crews said on July 4th: https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1279493774679261185?s=21 It wasn’t ... Read More
Education

The Case for Reopening Schools

By
On the menu today: My reader who is the head of research for a top-ten hospital weighs in on how to get kids back into classrooms safely this fall, a blathering Biden comment I missed that could have gotten his Twitter account suspended, and California’s state government tries to implement an ambitious ... Read More
Education

The Case for Reopening Schools

By
On the menu today: My reader who is the head of research for a top-ten hospital weighs in on how to get kids back into classrooms safely this fall, a blathering Biden comment I missed that could have gotten his Twitter account suspended, and California’s state government tries to implement an ambitious ... Read More
Science & Tech

The Ideological Corruption of Science

By
Why don't many people “trust the science” anymore? Perhaps because science, as an institution, has fallen prey to the same ideological infection that has invaded and corrupted many other institutions. But it is too rarely discussed, which is why a Sunday Wall Street Journal column by theoretical physicist ... Read More
Science & Tech

The Ideological Corruption of Science

By
Why don't many people “trust the science” anymore? Perhaps because science, as an institution, has fallen prey to the same ideological infection that has invaded and corrupted many other institutions. But it is too rarely discussed, which is why a Sunday Wall Street Journal column by theoretical physicist ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Kings of the Castle

By
‘Cancel culture isn’t an assault on freedom of speech,” the dishonest argument of the moment goes, “It is free speech.” That isn’t really true, inasmuch as the entire point of “cancel culture” is to limit and suppress speech, which is nonetheless limitation and suppression when the tool used to ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Kings of the Castle

By
‘Cancel culture isn’t an assault on freedom of speech,” the dishonest argument of the moment goes, “It is free speech.” That isn’t really true, inasmuch as the entire point of “cancel culture” is to limit and suppress speech, which is nonetheless limitation and suppression when the tool used to ... Read More
Markets

Panic on ESG Street

By
The sub-headline in a Financial Times story on the anguished reaction of some asset managers to the Trump administration’s belated (if modest) efforts to protect the threat to pensioners' investment returns represented by “socially responsible” investing (SRI) shows where the paper’s sympathies lie (not ... Read More
Markets

Panic on ESG Street

By
The sub-headline in a Financial Times story on the anguished reaction of some asset managers to the Trump administration’s belated (if modest) efforts to protect the threat to pensioners' investment returns represented by “socially responsible” investing (SRI) shows where the paper’s sympathies lie (not ... Read More