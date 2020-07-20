News

Law & the Courts

Federal Judge’s Son Killed, Husband Shot by Gunman Disguised as Delivery Driver

By
(Joshua Lott/Reuters)

The son of New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas was killed and her husband critically injured by a gunman who attacked them at their home Sunday night, according to multiple reports.

The judge herself was not injured but her son Daniel Anderl, 20, died after he was shot and her husband Mark Anderl, 63, is in critical but stable condition.

A shooter disguised as a Federal Express delivery driver appeared at Salas’s home in North Brunswick around 5 p.m. on Sunday, and her son answered the door.

“He was shot through the heart,” said North Brunswick Mayor Francis “Mac” Womack.

As of Sunday night, the shooter, who fled, was still at large, law enforcement said. The Newark FBI also said it is investigating and “looking for one subject.”

Salas’s son was a freshman at Catholic University and had reportedly planned on attending law school.

Salas has presided over a number of prominent cases, including sentencing an accused gang leader to decades in prison, and had received threats. She also recently dealt with a case involving Deutsche Bank investors who sued over the bank’s failure to “properly monitor” customers who were “high-risk,” including the late financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“As a judge, she had threats from time to time, but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any,” Womack said.

Authorities are also investigating whether the shooting is connected to Salas’s work as well as her husband’s job as a criminal defense attorney.

“This tragedy is our latest reminder that gun violence remains a crisis in our country and that our work to make every community safer isn’t done,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said.

FedEx said it is aware of the incident involving a gunman dressed as one of its drivers.

“We are aware of the media reports and are fully cooperating with investigating authorities,” FedEx said in a statement.

