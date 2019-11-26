News

White House

Federal Prosecutors Issue Subpoenas in Wide-Ranging Probe into Giuliani’s Business

By
Rudy Giuliani at a White House ceremony on July 29, 2019 (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed potential witnesses in what may be a broad investigation into Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s consulting businesses and other sources of income, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The subpoenas, which were issued to several people in Giuliani’s inner circle, indicate that prosecutors are looking into possible money laundering, obstruction of justice, and campaign-finance violations. It is not yet clear if those charges are directly related to Giuliani’s businesses and associates. However, one concern of the investigation is that Giuliani may have acted as an unregistered foreign agent or concealed lobbying work he did on behalf foreign nationals. Giuliani has denied lobbying for a foreign government.

Giuliani told the Journal on Sunday that he has always referred his foreign clients to registered lobbyists when they’ve asked for help navigating the Trump administration.

“All they have to do is come and ask me,” he said of federal investigators. “There’s obviously a concerted effort to spread as many lies about me as possible, to destroy my reputation so that I’m not credible when I continue to reveal all of the massive evidence of criminality by the Bidens.”

The former New York City mayor has served as President Trump’s personal counsel and played a major role in trying to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump and his allies allege Joe Biden and his son Hunter were engaged in a conflict of interest related to Hunter’s business holdings in Ukraine.

Comments

Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who helped connect the former New York mayor to Ukrainian officials during Giuliani’s search for dirt on the Bidens, were indicted in October on campaign-finance violations. Parnas and Fruman are accused of donating to various Trump campaign outfits “for the purpose of gaining influence with politicians so as to advance their own personal financial interests and the political interests of Ukrainian government officials,” according to the indictment.

Parnas said in a Monday court filing that he will assert his Fifth Amendment rights in connection with campaign-finance probes when he testifies in a December 13 hearing, according to CNN.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

Who’s in Charge Here?

By
One theory of the Donald Trump presidential campaign was: “He’ll break stuff.” Mission accomplished. The idea of Trump-as-bulldozer, blunderbuss, and agent of chaos — the burn-it-down ethos that Steve Bannon communicates when he calls himself a “Leninist” — was a powerful stimulant to many ... Read More
White House

Who’s in Charge Here?

By
One theory of the Donald Trump presidential campaign was: “He’ll break stuff.” Mission accomplished. The idea of Trump-as-bulldozer, blunderbuss, and agent of chaos — the burn-it-down ethos that Steve Bannon communicates when he calls himself a “Leninist” — was a powerful stimulant to many ... Read More
Film & TV

The Radical Politics of Frozen II

By
Every so often someone tells me, "Cool it, man, you're reading waaaay too much into this kiddie cartoon." Or superhero movie. Or whatever. Frozen II pretty obviously is breathtakingly radical. (And also a bad movie; the two don't necessarily go together.) I didn't include any spoilers in my review, but I see ... Read More
Film & TV

The Radical Politics of Frozen II

By
Every so often someone tells me, "Cool it, man, you're reading waaaay too much into this kiddie cartoon." Or superhero movie. Or whatever. Frozen II pretty obviously is breathtakingly radical. (And also a bad movie; the two don't necessarily go together.) I didn't include any spoilers in my review, but I see ... Read More
White House

20 Impeachment What-Ifs

By
The Democrats might have had a more persuasive case for impeachment if only… 1) Donald Trump had cut off all military assistance to Ukraine. 2) Donald Trump got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging U.S. aid. 3) Barack Obama earlier had not vetoed lethal military aid to Ukraine in fear of Russian ... Read More
White House

20 Impeachment What-Ifs

By
The Democrats might have had a more persuasive case for impeachment if only… 1) Donald Trump had cut off all military assistance to Ukraine. 2) Donald Trump got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging U.S. aid. 3) Barack Obama earlier had not vetoed lethal military aid to Ukraine in fear of Russian ... Read More
Culture

The Tragedy of the ‘Trans’ Child

By
His mother pulling him by one arm, his father pulling him by the other, seven-year-old James Younger, dressed in a skirt, looks distressed and confused. His mom, Anne Georgulas, wins the struggle and rests him on her hip. His dad, Jeffrey Younger, calls 911. “Why?” asks James. “She was supposed to give me ... Read More
Culture

The Tragedy of the ‘Trans’ Child

By
His mother pulling him by one arm, his father pulling him by the other, seven-year-old James Younger, dressed in a skirt, looks distressed and confused. His mom, Anne Georgulas, wins the struggle and rests him on her hip. His dad, Jeffrey Younger, calls 911. “Why?” asks James. “She was supposed to give me ... Read More