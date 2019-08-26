Feds to Seek Death Penalty for Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter

A man prays at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa., October 31, 2018. (Cathal McNaughton/Reuters)

Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the mass shooter who is accused of gunning down worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue last October.

Prosecutors will push for a death sentence for Robert Bowers, 46, the suspect in the mass shooting of eleven people at the Tree of Life synagogue last year, according to a notice of intent from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The gunman, who has pled not guilty and is awaiting trial, used several weapons, including an AR-15 rifle, during his rampage, and intentionally targeted Jewish people, according to police.

Some of the congregants who attend Tree of Life have said they wish the shooter to face life imprisonment rather than the death penalty.

The massacre was the most fatal attack on Jews in the U.S. in the country’s history.