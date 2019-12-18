FedEx Driver Fatally Shoots Suspect During Philadelphia Robbery

(Mike Blake/Reuters)

A FedEx driver fatally shot an armed robber Tuesday night after the suspect shot him in the stomach, police say.

The shootout began around 7:10pm in on the 600 block of Unruh Avenue in Lawndale, northeast Philadelphia.

The suspect held the 32-year-old FedEx driver at gunpoint after he delivered a package to a home, according to authorities. The suspect then shot the driver in his stomach, but the driver was armed and able to return gunfire to fatally shoot the suspect.

Police later discovered the male suspect, 27, in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, back and torso. Nearby authorities also found a vehicle containing some of the items stolen from the FedEx delivery truck. The suspect died after being transported to the hospital.

The FedEx driver then pulled up to an ACME grocery store to ask for help. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to heal from his gunshot wounds.

Investigators will probe whether the FedEx driver was acting in self-defense.

“Police did recover the firearm from the FedEx driver and he is completely cooperating with police,” Philadelphia Police Department’s Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “He was able to tell police that he was making a delivery on the 600 block of Unruh and right when he got done making that delivery he was approached by at least one male and he was robbed at point of gun.”

FedEx released a statement on the incident but did not comment on the company’s policy regarding employees carrying guns on the job.

“We are aware of the incident in Philadelphia this evening. The safety of our team members and service providers is a top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time,” the company said.

It remains unclear whether the driver owned his gun legally.