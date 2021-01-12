Feds Pursuing over 150 Suspects from Capitol Riot

Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

The Justice Department and the FBI are pursuing over 150 suspects from the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol on January 6, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

President Trump is facing calls for impeachment or resignation after inciting the mob to head to the Capitol. Rioters forced lawmakers to evacuate the building and injured dozens of police officers, killing one.

Representative Tim Ryan (D., Ohio), chairman of the House subcommittee that oversees the Capitol Police, told reporters on Monday that rioters may have had some “level of coordination.” Ryan said pipe bombs discovered outside the Democratic and Republican party headquarters the day of the riot may have been intended to draw police away from the Capitol.

Investigators are looking into whether demonstrators were radicalized by domestic or foreign terrorist groups, a law enforcement official told the Times. FBI agents are scouring flight manifests and video footage of travelers to and from Washington, as well as over 70,000 photo and video tips from the public, to find suspects. Meanwhile, acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen told federal prosecutors throughout the U.S. that investigations should be run out of Justice Department headquarters in Washington.

A dozen suspects have already been arrested and charged, including a man who carried off House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern as well as a QAnon conspiracist dressed as a viking. In some cases, rioters posed for photos in the Capitol, making it easier for law enforcement to identify them.

