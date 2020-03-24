News

White House

FEMA Head Says Administration Will Use Defense Production Act to Obtain 60,000 Coronavirus Tests

By
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Acting Administrator Peter Gaynor testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., April 3, 2019. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The Trump administration will invoke the Defense Production Act for the first time on Tuesday as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced.

“We’re actually going to use the DPA for the first time today. There are some test kits we need to get our hands on,” FEMA administrator Peter Gaynor said on CNN.

The administration will use the “allocation portion” of the law to obtain 60,000 coronavirus test kits, Gaynor said.

“We want to be thoughtful about not upsetting the balance, making sure that we can get it onto the market and the federal government not consume it all,” the FEMA chief added.

Comments

The Defense Production Act, enacted in 1950, allows the federal government to order private companies to meet the needs of the national defense in times of emergencies such as war, the aftermath of terrorist attacks, and natural disasters.

“We’re going to use it, we’re going to use it when we need it, and we’re going to use it today,” Gaynor said.

Comments

Most Popular

World

The Catastrophe in Italy

By
The numbers in Italy keep getting worse, with nearly 800 fatalities on Saturday. Why is it so bad? Hopefully, what we are seeing is still a reflection of the situation prior to the national lockdown and at some point soon we’ll begin to see the effect of the quarantines. But the velocity of the disease has been ... Read More
World

The Catastrophe in Italy

By
The numbers in Italy keep getting worse, with nearly 800 fatalities on Saturday. Why is it so bad? Hopefully, what we are seeing is still a reflection of the situation prior to the national lockdown and at some point soon we’ll begin to see the effect of the quarantines. But the velocity of the disease has been ... Read More
Health Care

When Will It End?

By
Congressman Chip Roy (R., Texas) argued on the homepage Friday that the "government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy." From the true premises that uncertainty is bad for the economy and that an indefinite shutdown of social life is as uncertain as it gets, Roy makes the case ... Read More
Health Care

When Will It End?

By
Congressman Chip Roy (R., Texas) argued on the homepage Friday that the "government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy." From the true premises that uncertainty is bad for the economy and that an indefinite shutdown of social life is as uncertain as it gets, Roy makes the case ... Read More