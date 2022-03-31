Feminist, Conservative Groups Draft ‘Women’s Bill of Rights’ to Preserve Female-Only Spaces

On Thursday, the last day of women’s history month, a coalition of progressive feminist and right-wing women’s organizations released their “Women’s Bill of Rights,” a policy blueprint to help lawmakers codify the definition of “woman” and preserve female-exclusive spaces.

Drafted by Independent Women’s Voice (IWV), Independent Women’s Law Center (IWLC), and Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF), the document aims to “preserve biological sex as a distinct legal category and help codify our common understanding of the words ‘female,’ ‘woman,’ and ‘sex’ before they’re erased.”

The bill of rights is comprised of seven resolutions detailing different components of womanhood and protections designed to preserve …