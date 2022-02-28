FIFA Suspends Russia from World Cup in ‘Full Solidarity’ with Ukraine

(Dado Ruvic/Illustration via Reuters)

FIFA, the international body governing world soccer, announced on Monday that it is suspending Russia’s team from competing in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

FIFA announced the decision together with UEFA, which governs soccer within Europe.

“FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,” the organizations said in a joint statement.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” the statement adds. “Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

It is unclear how long Russia’s suspension will last. Russia’s team was scheduled to face Poland in a World Cup qualifier match on March 24, however if the suspension lasts until then, Russia will automatically be booted from the tournament.

The suspension comes after Polish, Swedish, and Czech soccer officials said their national teams would refuse to play against Russia in the World Cup qualifier. Polish Football Association president Cezary Kulesza has repeatedly called for Russia’s suspension.

“FIFA has suspended Russia!” Kulesza wrote on Twitter on Monday. “We have shown that strength is in solidarity. We just acted right. Now it is about helping Ukraine, which we will be doing as the Polish Football Association.”

FIFA has suspended Russia! Fighting for the right case was effective! We have shown that strength is in solidarity. We just acted right. Now it is about helping Ukraine, which we will be doing as the Polish Football Association. #SolidarityWithUkraine — Cezary Kulesza (@Czarek_Kulesza) February 28, 2022

UEFA also announced it is ending its sponsorship with Russian state-owned natural gas company Gazprom. That sponsorship, active since 2012, was valued at 40 million Euros per season according to Reuters.

Additionally, the International Olympic Committee recommended that international sports organizations block participation by Russian or Belarusian athletes in light of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“In order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants, the IOC EB recommends that International Sports Federations and sports event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions,” the IOC said in a statement.

