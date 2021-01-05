Fight Brewing over First-in-the-Nation Digital Ad Tax

The Maryland state legislature will consider passing a first-in-the-nation digital advertising tax when it convenes for its first session of the new year. Governor Larry Hogan vetoed the bill in May, but Maryland’s General Assembly may attempt to override the governor’s veto when it returns on January 13.

State Senate president Bill Ferguson, a Democrat who represents parts of Baltimore, has championed the tax as a way to help fund an overhaul of Maryland’s public-education system. Ferguson’s legislation would tax tech companies making over $100 million in global annual revenue and over $1 million in annual gross revenue derived from digital …