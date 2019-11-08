News

Politics & Policy

Fiona Hill Details Relationship with Christopher Steele, Disparages Steele Dossier

By
Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council, in Washington, D.C., November 4, 2019 (Leah Millis/Reuters)

During her testimony, former National Security Council staffer Fiona Hill revealed that she had a three-year working relationship with Christopher Steele, the former British spy contracted by opposition-research firm Fusion GPS to produce the infamous Steele Dossier, but doubted the accuracy of his dossier, according to a transcript published Friday.

“He was my counterpart when I was the director, the national intelligence officer,” Hill told Representative Jim Jordan (R., Ohio). “When I had to do liaison meetings with the U.K., he was the person I had to meet with.” Hill said she worked directly with Steele from 2006 to 2009.

Hill’s comments confirmed a Politico profile on Hill from September 30, which described her relationship with Steele. “She had a high opinion of Steele, and thought he was very smart,” a foreign-policy veteran, and one of Hill’s close friends, told Politico.

Hill confirmed that she had met with Steele during the 2016 election, which was include in the Politico story.

“That was prior to the time that I had any knowledge about the dossier,” she stated. “He was constantly trying to drum up business, and he had contacted me because he wanted to see if I could give him a contact to some other individual, who actually I don’t even recall now, who he could approach about some business issues.”

Comments

Hill also discussed Steele’s dossier in the testimony, saying that upon reading it, she had had “misgivings and concern that [Steele] could have been played,” because “the Russians would have an ax to grind against him given the job that he had previously.”

“I don’t believe it’s appropriate for him to have been hired to do this,” Hill said of Steele’s contract with Fusion GPS. “I almost fell over when I discovered that he was doing this report.”

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

The IRS at the Breaking Point

By
Anyone who deals with the IRS on a regular basis knows that the agency is in trouble: IRS employees are less able than ever to effectively and efficiently handle their work. The internal problems facing the agency were greatly exacerbated by the 35-day government shutdown that began in late December of last year. ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren Thinks Voters Are Stupid

By
The bad news is, Elizabeth Warren has some barmy ideas about raising your taxes. The good news is, she’s a proven coward. She says she likes to “nerd out” on the policy details. Okay, let’s do that. Warren estimates that her health-care scheme would cost about $2 trillion — every year, forever. As ... Read More
Economy & Business

Would a Wealth Tax Destroy Itself?

By
Neil Irwin has an interesting piece about that concept. Basically, if you confiscate people's wealth to pay for government freebies today, that wealth won't be there anymore when you want to do the same thing tomorrow. As Irwin writes, Warren's 6 percent wealth tax on billionaires would quickly eat away at ... Read More
White House

The Wrong Defense

By
President Trump’s impeachment defense isn’t working. True to his smash-mouth style, honed in years of litigation and tabloid wars in New York City, Trump has insisted he did nothing wrong, in fact that his call with Ukrainian president Zelensky was “perfect.” His most loyal allies have taken up this ... Read More