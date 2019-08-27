One Person in Hospital after Fire Engulfs Philadelphia Church

Firefighters at the Greater Bible Way Temple in Philadelphia, Pa., August 27, 2019. (Philadelphia Fire Department/Twitter)

One person has been transported to the hospital after a massive fire engulfed a Philadelphia church on Tuesday, according to local reports.

The Greater Bible Way Temple, which is at 52nd and Warren streets, caught fire shortly before 3 p.m. Footage taken at the scene showed flames and smoke rising from the steeple and roof, where construction work was underway.

PFD members were initially called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. and found fire showing on the roof line and smoke coming from the steeple. The 2nd alarm was struck just before 3 p.m. pic.twitter.com/2R1hjoKt4K — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) August 27, 2019

Firefighters are battling a two alarm fire at the Greater Bible Way Temple in the Parkside section. Heavy smoke can be seen. No initial reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/zBNwRFfVbx — John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) August 27, 2019

“Right now the fire is not under control,” Philadelphia fire commissioner Adam Thiel said. “This is still an active firefight. We’ll certainly be here all night. If you’re having any breathing difficulties, or you have any reason that you think you might need help, call 911.”