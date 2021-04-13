Fired City Manager Defends His Call for Due Process for Brooklyn Center Cop

The now former city manager of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, who was fired Monday after suggesting that an officer who shot and killed a young black man during a traffic stop deserves due process, says he was not calling for a drawn-out investigation before deciding whether or not to fire the officer, but simply for the city to “take enough time to consider the facts.”

Curt Boganey, who’s worked for the city of Brooklyn Center since 2003 – including 15 years as city manager – said the process of terminating an officer “fundamentally requires fairness.”

“What I was simply saying is that everyone …