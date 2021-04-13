News

NR PLUS U.S.

Fired City Manager Defends His Call for Due Process for Brooklyn Center Cop

By
Officers stand guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department after police allegedly shot and killed a man, who local media report is identified by the victim’s mother as Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minn., April 11, 2021. (Nick Pfosi/Reuters)

The now former city manager of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, who was fired Monday after suggesting that an officer who shot and killed a young black man during a traffic stop deserves due process, says he was not calling for a drawn-out investigation before deciding whether or not to fire the officer, but simply for the city to “take enough time to consider the facts.”

Curt Boganey, who’s worked for the city of Brooklyn Center since 2003 – including 15 years as city manager – said the process of terminating an officer “fundamentally requires fairness.”

“What I was simply saying is that everyone

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest