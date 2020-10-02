First Lady Announces She Has ‘Mild Symptoms’ after Testing Positive for Coronavirus

First lady Melania Trump visits a hospital in Accra, Ghana, October 2, 2018. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters )

First Lady Melania Trump said Friday morning that she is experiencing “mild symptoms” of the coronavirus after she and President Trump announced hours earlier that they both tested positive for the virus.

“Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery,” Melania Trump wrote in a tweet.

Just before 1 a.m., President Trump announced in a tweet that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, shortly after reports that Hope Hicks, a senior adviser to the president, also tested positive and reportedly experienced minor symptoms.

“Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump wrote.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters that Trump has “mild symptoms” but declined to provide details on what treatments the president may be pursuing.

Presidential physician Sean Conley said in a statement Thursday night that the president and first lady “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” Conley said.

The White House uses rapid response tests produced by Abbott Laboratories, which are less expensive than lab tests and produce results in about 15 minutes.

The Trumps’ diagnosis comes just three days after the first presidential debate of this year’s election cycle, where Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden did not shake hands in order to protect both candidates against contracting the virus.

