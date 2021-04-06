Florida Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings Dies at 84

Rep. Alcee Hastings speaks at a Congressional Black Caucus “Town Meeting” in Miami Gardens, Fla., in 2011. (Joe Skipper/Reuters)

Representative Alcee Hastings (D., Fla.) died on Tuesday at the age of 84, three years after being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Hastings was a 15-term congressman, civil rights lawyer and Florida’s first black federal judge, though he was ultimately impeached after ten years of service over allegations of bribery and perjury.

The Florida native was also one of the first black members of Congress from the Sunshine State after Reconstruction, as well as the dean of the Florida delegation, according to the Sentinel.

Since 1992, he served as the representive for Florida’s 20th Congressional district, which includes areas in and around Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. His seat in Congress will be filled in a special election, at a date to be determined by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Representative Val Demings (D., Fla.) said Tuesday that Hastings “served his constituents as a civil rights attorney, judge, and Dean of our Congressional delegation.”

“He changed the face of politics in FL and brought passion & unwavering dedication to the fight for justice,” she added. “We are forever grateful for a life well lived.”

Hastings is survived by his wife, Patricia Williams, and three adult children.

