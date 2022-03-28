Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Parental Rights in Education Bill

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at CPAC in Orlando, Fla., February 26, 2021. (Joe Skipper/Reuters)

After weeks of progressive backlash and corporate protest from the Walt Disney Company, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law the Parental Rights in Education bill prohibiting the instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary school classrooms.

Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics, the law is intended to restore power to parents to determine when and how their children should learn about such sensitive subjects. Contrary to its misleading nickname, the bill does not outlaw teachers, administrators, or students from using that word.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rather than a bigoted effort to ostracize LGBTQ students and faculty, the bill is explicit that it is designed to keep curriculum about sexuality out of kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.

“Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” the bill reads.

After the Republican-dominated state legislature decisively passed the bill early this month, DeSantis faced pressure from Disney, a company that is extremely influential in the state, to kill it, given the objections of some of its LGBTQ staff.

Despite the lobbying of Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who called the governor to “express our disappointment and concern that if the legislation becomes law, it could be used to unfairly target gay, lesbian, non-binary, and transgender kids and families,” DeSantis refused to acquiesce. He told supporters in Boca Raton in a video obtained by Fox News that Florida’s policies must be based on the “best interest of Florida citizens, not on the musings of woke corporations.”

Disney quickly apologized to its workforce for the delay in condemning the bill, suspending Florida political donations pending a review, increasing funding for advocacy groups “to combat similar legislation in other states,” and promising to be a “stronger ally in the fight for equal rights.” Florida’s action sparked a demonstration by California Disney employees, about 100 of whom staged a walk-out last week, wearing rainbow colors, holding signs with pro-LGBTQ slogans, and shouting “Say Gay” as they marched down the street.

In response to DeSantis codifying the bill into law, Disney released a statement advocating for its repeal by the legislature or invalidation by the courts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country,” it said.

Last night during the Oscars award show, some Hollywood actors castigated Florida’s bill in their acceptance speeches.

DeSantis addressed their criticisms during a press conference Monday afternoon, noting the hypocrisy of Hollywood elites slamming the Parental Rights in Education Bill, which aims to protect children from age inappropriate sexualized conversations, while covering up sex abuse scandals within its ranks.

“If the people who held up degenerates like Harvey Weinstein as exemplars and as heroes…if those are the types of people that are opposing us on parents right, I wear that like a badge of honor,” he declared.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.