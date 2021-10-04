Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s Wife Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey react at his midterm election night party in Orlando, Fla., November 6, 2018. (Carlo Allegri/REUTERS)

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” he wrote in a statement obtained by Fox News Monday.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up,” the governor added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DeSantis has supported her husband throughout his first term as governor of Florida, launching four initiatives of her own including “Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency and Hope.” She has accompanied the governor to state-wide venues to promote his administration’s executive priorities, such as restoring in-person learning, providing monoclonal antibody treatments to COVID patients, and ending restrictive COVID mandates. The governor has battled the Biden administration for months to affirm Florida’s sovereignty under federalism from federal government overreach, especially with regards to his mask mandate ban for public schools.

A rising star of the conservative movement, Ron DeSantis has long been regarded in GOP circles as a strong contender for the 2024 Republican nomination for president. Together, Casey and Ron DeSantis have four children.

Advertisement

The governor did not reveal the developmental stage of his wife’s disease nor the prognosis, although breast cancer is typically rarer for women in their 40s, which DeSantis is. It is most commonly present in women aged 55 to 64 years old, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.