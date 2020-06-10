Florida Judge Blocking Release of Epstein Grand Jury Records Has Not Disclosed Personal Ties to Officials Involved

Jeffrey Epstein at a status hearing in his sex trafficking case in New York, July 31, 2019 (Court sketch: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)

The judge who blocked the release of grand jury records in the Jeffrey Epstein case worked for the former Florida state attorney who decided not to prosecute Epstein on child-sex charges, and two of her children work for government officials involved in the case.

An investigation by the Miami Herald has revealed that Palm Beach County judge Krista Marx, who has refused multiple requests to unseal the grand-jury tapes from the 2006 indictment, worked for former Palm Beach County State Attorney Barry Krischer as an assistant state attorney from 1992 to 1998.

Marx’s son also works for Sheriff Ric Bradshaw — who gave Epstein liberal work-release provisions following his guilty plea — as a sheriff’s deputy.

Reached for comment, Marx told the Herald that “a judge is prohibited from commenting on open cases. It is a clear rule of the judicial canons. See cnn 3 (B) 9.”

Last August, Florida governor Ron DeSantis ordered an investigation into how Palm Beach County authorities handled the case against Epstein, and special prosecutors requested to review the records to determine whether the jurors were aware that many of Epstein’s victims were underage. But Marx refused, saying that prosecutors needed evidence and could only unseal the records as a “last resort” under Florida law.

Marx also blocked an effort by attorneys representing the Palm Beach Post, who sued State Attorney Dave Aronberg and the county clerk, Sharon Bock, for release of the records. But she did not reveal that her daughter works for Aronberg as an assistant state attorney. Multiple reports have detailed how Krischer still has ties to both Aronberg and Bradshaw as an adviser.

While her husband, Palm Beach County Judge Joe Marx, says on his county web page that he will recuse himself from any cases that involve his two stepchildren, Marx does not have the same disclosure.

